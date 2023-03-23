Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Wagner Group To Shift Focus From Ukraine War After Military Feud, Heavy Losses – Bloomberg

Updated:
Wagner group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. t.me/concordgroup_official

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group is likely to shift his attention away from the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. 

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Yevgeny Prigozhin plans to turn his focus back to Africa, where his fighters are believed to have a presence in Sudan, the Central African Republic, Mali and other countries.

The alleged shift is believed to be connected to the recent rift between Prigozhin and top military commanders who have sowed doubts with President Vladimir Putin about Wagner’s military capability, people close to the Kremlin and intelligence services told Bloomberg, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The commanders reportedly argued that the results Wagner achieved in Ukraine came from throwing huge numbers of recruited prisoners to their deaths.

Prigozhin was filmed personally recruiting prisoners to fight for Wagner in Ukraine in several Russian prisons in the late summer and early fall.

According to Bloomberg, Putin stepped in to transfer prison recruiting to the Defense Ministry, cutting off the flow of recruits to Wagner.

The outlet added that Wagner's operations in Africa would likely get more of Prigozhin’s attention if the situation in Ukraine becomes more difficult for the mercenary outfit.

A Wagner recruitment announcement posted Monday also offered applications to serve terms in Africa ranging from nine to 14 months, specifying that those who enlist would be placed on reserve, the outlet said.

After years of operating in the shadows, the Wagner Group has stepped into the spotlight amid the invasion of Ukraine, and has taken a leading role in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut since summer 2022, taking heavy losses in the process.

But tensions between Wagner and the Defense Ministry have simmered for months as Prigozhin accused the Russian army of taking credit for victories won by Wagner fighters and of slowing down Wagner units' advances.

Read more about: Wagner , Ukraine war

Read more

closing in

Ukraine's Bakhmut 'Practically Surrounded,' Wagner Leader Prigozhin Says

Ukraine has vowed to hold on to Bakhmut, but Kyiv said this week that the situation there was "extremely tense."
1 Min read
unconfirmed footage

Wagner Shows Prison Recruit Alive Following Alleged Sledgehammer Killing Video

A Wagner Group fighter who deserted in Ukraine was kidnapped and executed by fellow fighters, a Telegram channel with links to the Russian mercenary outfit ...
'clearly and harmoniously'

Russia's Wagner Boss Says Fighters Can 'Learn' from Ukraine's Army

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Thursday the group could "learn" from Ukraine's army as battles continue for the...
providing testimony

Russian Ex-Wagner Commander Flees to Norway, Seeks Asylum – Reports

A former commander for Russia’s Wagner private military group who claims to have witnessed several extrajudicial killings has fled to Norway and...