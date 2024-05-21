Finland Moves to Restrict Asylum Seekers on Russian Border

The Finnish government on Tuesday introduced a bill into parliament that would allow authorities to turn away asylum seekers at the country’s border with Russia, an announcement that comes months after Helsinki first shuttered its eastern frontier over an influx of asylum seekers it says was organized by Moscow.

Finland closed its border with Russia in December over the arrival of what was at the time said to be thousands of people seeking asylum in the country. Helsinki accused the Kremlin of encouraging the asylum seekers to cross their shared border in a destabilization ploy.

In April, Finnish authorities extended the closure “until further notice,” adding that they did not see any changes in Russia’s behavior “that would lead us to conclude that the situation has changed meaningfully.”

And last week, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that “intelligence information” showed there were still thousands of “migrants” near the border with Russia, waiting for it to reopen.