Moscow Claims Control of Ukrainian Stronghold in Luhansk Region

Russia said Monday that its forces captured the Ukrainian village Bilogorivka, one of the few remaining settlements in the eastern Luhansk region under Kyiv's control.
Luhansk is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022, and taking full control of it has long been a key priority for the Kremlin.
"As a result of active combat operations, units of the Southern grouping of troops completely liberated the settlement of Bilogorivka," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Bilogorivka, which had a pre-war population of about 800 people, was a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in the Luhansk region and was retaken by Kyiv's forces in 2022.
The Ukrainian army has come under intense pressure in the past two weeks, fighting off a fresh Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region while facing critical shortages of ammunition across the front lines.
