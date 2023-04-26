Russian Businessmen Slam Putin, Ukraine Invasion in Leaked Call – Reports

A leaked phone call allegedly between two wealthy Russian businessmen highlights frustration with Russia’s leadership and war effort among the country’s elite, the Current Time broadcaster reported late Tuesday.

The men in the recorded conversation are identified as Roman Trotsenko, one of Russia’s richest businessmen, and Nikolai Matushevsky, the creator of Moscow’s Flacon and Khlebozavod design spaces. The original 40-minute conversation, dated Jan. 10, 2023, was posted on YouTube early last week.

The two businessmen denied the recording's authenticity.

“The Russia that we love so sincerely fell into the clutches of a**holes,” one of the voices is heard saying in the recording as the other voice emphatically agrees.

“They’re professing some strange 19th-century [beliefs]. This can’t end well, it will end in hell. People will kill each other on the streets of Moscow,” the voice adds.