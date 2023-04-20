Number of Russian Billionaires Jumps in 2023 Despite Sanctions – Forbes

Russia’s ultra-rich have seen their wealth swell over the past year despite punishing Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, according to the 2023 Forbes World’s Billionaires list published late Wednesday.

The overall wealth of Russian billionaires rose from $353 billion in 2022 to $505 billion this year, with the average increase per individual amounting to $600 million.

Meanwhile, the number of super-rich Russians – those whose fortune totals more than $1 billion — jumped to 110 people, an increase of 22 individuals compared to last year’s list.

This number could have been even larger had five billionaires not revoked their Russian citizenship last year, according to Forbes.

The rise in the number of wealthy Russians appears to fly in the face of significant Western sanctions and a troubled Russian economy that shrank 2.1% last year.

However, 2022 also saw consistently high commodity prices, which are a key determinant for the fortunes of Russia’s ultra-rich.