Sanctioned Russian Billionaire Fridman Returns to Moscow, Intends to Move to Israel – Reports

Updated to add details from the Financial Times' report.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has left Britain and intends to move to Israel, the RBC news website reported Monday, citing an unidentified source familiar with the matter.

Alfa Group, the investment conglomerate which Fridman co-founded, confirmed this information to RBC.

"The businessman is currently in Moscow and now plans to visit Russia regularly," Alfa Group’s press service said, according to RBC.

The Moscow Times has sent a request for comment to Fridman’s press office.

The Financial Times reported that Fridman had left Britain for Israel last month, but left Israel for Moscow over the weekend as Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on the country from the Palestinian exclave of Gaza.

Fridman, 57, was born in Soviet Ukraine and holds Israeli citizenship in addition to his Russian citizenship.

He had been living in his multi-million-pound London mansion when Britain placed him on its sanctions list — which included an asset freeze and entry ban — on March 15, 2022, days after Russia invaded Ukraine.