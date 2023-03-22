Report: Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Face Increasing Payment Delays

Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine and their families have increasingly been complaining of delayed salary payments, independent news outlet Verstka reported on Wednesday.

Residents of 52 Russian regions as well as the annexed Crimean peninsula have said their family members currently fighting in Ukraine have been receiving delayed or partial salary payments, while some haven’t been paid at all, according to the report.

Verstka identified the trend by examining an array of thematic pages and chats on the VKontakte social media website, where complaints about salary payments began to appear earlier this month.

“Are we going to start fighting for free?” one VKontakte user asked.

Those affected include professional soldiers and those who have recently enlisted in the army, as well as conscripts called up during Russia’s “partial” military mobilization drive, the news outlet reported.