Former Kremlin Youth Activist Appointed Head of Pushkin Museum

The longtime head of Moscow’s Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts has been replaced by a former policewoman and one-time member of a pro-Kremlin youth movement.

“Marina Loshak voluntarily resigned from her post as director of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts, which she had held since 2013, on March 20,” Russia’s Culture Ministry was quoted as saying by Interfax.

Loshak is replaced by Yelizaveta Likhacheva, who has headed Moscow’s Shchusev Museum of Architecture for the past six years.

Interfax describes Likhacheva as a museum worker, art critic, and art historian.