Head of Russia’s Tretyakov Gallery Replaced After Culture Ministry Standoff

A new director has been appointed to the State Tretyakov Gallery, one of Russia’s most renowned fine arts museums, following a reported clash with the Culture Ministry over its exhibitions’ alignment with state values.

Zelfira Tregulova, who has served as the Tretyakov Gallery’s general director since 2015, will step down from her role, the Culture Ministry said Thursday, and be replaced by Yelena Pronicheva.

The head of Russia’s Polytechnic Museum since 2020, Pronicheva previously served as executive director of Moscow’s Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center.

According to Forbes Russia, she is the daughter of Vladimir Pronichev, a former deputy head of the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Tregulova’s replacement was the result of her contract coming to an end, the Culture Ministry said in its statement, which was reported by Interfax.