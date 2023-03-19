Putin Hails China's Willingness to Help Settle Ukraine Conflict

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday welcomed China's willingness to play a "constructive role" in ending the conflict in Ukraine, saying Sino-Russian relations were "at the highest point."

His Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping heads to Russia on Monday hoping to deliver a breakthrough on Ukraine as Beijing seeks to position itself as a peacemaker.

The quality of ties between Moscow and Beijing is "higher than the political and military unions of the Cold War era," Putin said in an article written for a Chinese newspaper and published by the Kremlin on the eve of Xi's visit.

Putin said he had "high expectations" of his talks with the Chinese leader.

"We have no doubt that they will give a new powerful impetus to the whole bilateral cooperation," he added.

Putin hailed "China's willingness to play a constructive role in resolving" the year-long conflict in Ukraine.