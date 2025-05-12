Wildfires in Zabaikalsky Region Spread Rapidly Amid Strong Wind and Dry Weather

Wildfires in Far East Russia’s Zabaikalsky region continue to grow amid strong winds and dry weather, the country’s Aerial Forest Protection Service said Sunday, with firefighters racing to prevent flames from spreading to populated areas.

A federal-level state of emergency has been in place since April 23 in the Zabaikalsky region, which currently accounts for almost 90% of the total area engulfed by wildfires across Russia. The regional head of fire safety resigned less than a week after the state of emergency was declared.

Around 456,400 hectares (1.1 million acres) of land were burning in the region as of Monday morning, up from 371,300 hectares the previous day, according to the Aerial Forest Protection Service.

The service said all the wildfires were “man-made,” adding that strong winds, combined with warm and dry weather, had helped the flames spread rapidly over the weekend.

“Even a small spark can begin to turn into a fire,” the forest protection service said in a message on its website.