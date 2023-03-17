Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Aluminum Giant's Profit Plummets Almost 45%

By AFP
Updated:
A worker wears a hard hat at the Irkutsk Aluminum Smelter (IrkAZ) operated by Rusal of the En+ Group’s Metals segment. Vladimir Smirnov / TASS

Russian aluminum giant Rusal said Friday its net profit plummeted almost 45% in 2022, blaming inflation and geopolitical tensions for higher production costs.

Rusal's net profit of $1.8 billion marks a huge drop of 44.4% on the previous year, figures released by the group show.

"Rusal faced unprecedented pressure and restrictions in 2022" and had to "urgently look for new suppliers and re-arrange supply chains, which led to a rise in production costs by 30.2%," the group said.

It said it was especially hard-hit by an Australian ban on the export of alumina and aluminum ores to Russia, "as well as the suspension of alumina production at the Mykolaiv alumina refinery."

"Inflation and geopolitical tensions have provoked an extreme rise in energy and raw material prices, which, along with the strong ruble and complicated logistics, led to a 31.8% increase in the cost of aluminum production."

Rusal said its aluminum sales "remained virtually unchanged" after rebuilding raw material supplies and supply chains.

Production increased slightly, by 1.9%, it said.

Rusal said it did not want to make a detailed forecast for 2023 given "ongoing developments on the market."

After Moscow sent troops to Ukraine last year, Rusal founder Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch, said destroying Ukraine would be a "colossal mistake," a rare stance for a representative of Russia's business elite.

Read more about: Business , Sanctions

Read more

damning report

Ukraine Calls Retail Giant Auchan 'Weapon of Russian Aggression'

Ukraine's foreign minister on Friday accused French retailer Auchan of being a "full-fledged weapon of Russian aggression" following a joint investigation...
2 Min read
opinion Alexandra Prokopenko

The Risks of Russia’s Growing Dependence on the Yuan

One of the biggest problems Russia is currently facing is managing its foreign trade transactions. The country’s main banks have been cut off from...
limited impact

Only 8.5% of Western Firms Have Left Russia – Study

Despite widespread outrage over Moscow's war in Ukraine, only a small number of Western companies have deserted Russia, according to a Swiss study. Researchers...
asset seizures

Moscow Threatens Western Companies With Arrests, Seizures: Report

The Russian embassy in the United States on Sunday dismissed the report as "fake."