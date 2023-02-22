Heineken Denies Claim it Broke Promise to Exit Russian Market

Dutch giant brewer Heineken said Wednesday that it still planned to exit Russia after a media report accusing it of "breaking a promise" to leave over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Dutch investigative website Follow the Money said the Amsterdam-based brewer was still operating in Russia despite making a promise last year to stop investing.

Although Heineken did stop selling its namesake beer in Russia, it also launched 61 new products on the Russian market, including at least three types of beer under its Amstel brand, the report said.

In a statement, Heineken described the reports that the company had broken its promise to leave Russia as "absolutely untrue and misleading."