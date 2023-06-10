Swedish Hygiene Product Manufacturer Leaves Russia

Swedish hygiene and health company Essity announced Saturday it had secured a deal to sell off its business in Russia.

As noted in the company’s press release, the Russian authorities have already approved the deal, which is expected to be finalized during the second quarter of 2023.

Essity did not say who bought its Russian assets or for what amount.

The company noted sales in Russia last year made up 2% of its global sales and that exiting the Russian market would unlikely significantly impact its overall revenues.