Russians Eye Departed Western Brands’ Trademarks

Opportunistic Russians have submitted more than 50 applications to register trademarks for Western brands such as Coca-Cola and Christian Dior, the RBC news website reported Tuesday.

The applications to Russia’s federal patent office seek to cash in on the mass exodus of major Western brands such as MasterCard, Visa, Sephora, Louis Vuitton, Nivea, McDonald’s, IKEA and Volkswagen from Russia over its “military operation” in Ukraine.