Putin Eyes Rapprochement Between Syria and Turkey at Assad Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad for talks on Wednesday as the Kremlin sought to mend ties between Damascus and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The meeting follows the surprise announcement last week of a Chinese-brokered re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Ties between Erdogan and Assad were severed after the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War and a successful Kremlin mediation would lend Putin much-needed diplomatic kudos at a time when Russia is increasingly isolated over its invasion of Ukraine.

"We are in constant contact and our relations are developing," the Russian leader told Assad at the televised start of their meeting, hailing "significant results in the fight against international terrorism."

Assad, who arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, voiced support for Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and said the visit would mark "a new facet" in his country's ties with Moscow.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier that the talks would focus on bilateral ties but said that "Turkey-Syria relations will certainly be touched upon in one way or another."