Putin’s Syria Trip Shows He’s Unfazed by Iran Tension

With the world on edge over rising tensions in the Middle East, one leader seems unfazed: Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The Russian president arrived in Damascus on Tuesday in just his second visit to Syria since the start of the country’s civil war nearly nine years ago.

The timing is significant. The U.S. and its allies are assessing the damage after Iran fired a series of missiles at U.S.-Iraqi airbases early Wednesday in retaliation for the killing of Tehran’s top general Qassem Soleimani. Markets are on edge and uncertainty reigns over the continued U.S. military presence in Iraq. But Putin is pushing ahead with his own agenda in the region. The Russian president traveled from the Damascus airport to a command post of Russian forces where he met his counterpart and ally Bashar al-Assad. “This is a clear signal to allies and opponents that when stability declines and risks rise, when uncertainty appears, Russia underlines that its presence in the Middle East is unchanging, unlike the U.S.,” said Andrey Kortunov, director of the Russian International Affairs Council, a group with close ties to the Kremlin. “In contrast to Donald Trump’s unpredictability, Russia’s consistency becomes advantageous.” Russia’s 2015 military intervention in the Syrian conflict was not only key in saving the Assad regime but heralded the arrival of a new powerbroker in an already volatile and crowded region. The visit was planned in advance of a Wednesday meeting with Turkey’s Recep Tayipp Erdogan, another leader who has entered the fray with his incursion in Libya. Turkey is a NATO member, but has been courted with increasing success by Putin in recent years as Erdogan drifts further from his country’s historic allies in Europe and the U.S.