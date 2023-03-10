Putin Congratulates China’s Xi on Third Term, Hails 'Strengthening' Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday congratulated Xi Jinping on his appointment to a third term as China's president, hailing the growing links between the two nations.

"Dear friend, please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of your reelection," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin.

"Russia highly values your personal contribution toward the strengthening of ties... and strategic cooperation between our nations."

"I am certain that working together, we will ensure the development of fruitful Russian-Chinese cooperation in all sorts of different areas. We will continue to coordinate joint work on the most important regional and international issues."

Beijing has emerged as a key political and economic ally for Russia after the invasion of Ukraine alienated Moscow from the West.

Putin and Xi in recent years have touted the “no-limits” partnership between their countries as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States.

Washington warned last month that China was considering sending “lethal support” to Russia to aid in its war against Ukraine.

But at a summit in September, Putin told Xi that Russia “understands your questions and concerns” about the war in Ukraine, in what was viewed as a signal of Beijing’s wariness toward Moscow’s offensive.

AFP contributed reporting.