Belarus Says Detained More Than 20 Over Attack on Russian Plane

Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday that more than 20 people had been detained in connection with an attack on a Russian military plane, claimed by regime opponents late last month.

"To date, more than 20 accomplices who are in Belarus have been detained. The rest are hiding," said Lukashenko, a key Kremlin ally, according to state news agency Belta.

He however identified the presumed main culprit as a joint Russian and Ukrainian citizen.

Belarus's exiled opposition said partisans had destroyed the Russian plane at an airstrip near the capital Minsk.

Lukashenko forced all his critics from the country after historic protests in 2020 and jailed the rest.

The authoritarian leader confirmed Tuesday that an A-50 plane had been targeted but claimed it "did not suffer any significant damage."