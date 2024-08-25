Kyiv Says Belarus ‘Concentrating’ Troops on Border, Warns Against ‘Unfriendly Actions'

Ukraine accused its Moscow-allied neighbor Belarus on Sunday of "concentrating" troops on the countries' shared border and warned Minsk against "unfriendly actions," in a statement by Kyiv's foreign ministry.

The statement came as Kyiv mounts an incursion into Russia's Kursk region and as Russia continues its advance into eastern Ukraine.

Belarus had allowed Russian troops to use its territory as a launchpad for their February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The statement said Ukrainian intelligence had recorded Belarus "concentrating a significant number of personnel... in the Gomel region near Ukraine's northern border under the guise of exercises."

It added: "We warn Belarusian officials not to make tragic mistakes for their country under Moscow's pressure, and we urge its armed forces to cease unfriendly actions and withdraw forces away from Ukraine's state border to a distance greater than the firing range of Belarus' systems."