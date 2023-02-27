Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin, on China Plan, Says No Conditions for Peace ‘At the Moment’ in Ukraine

By AFP
Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

The Kremlin on Monday acknowledged China's proposal for a political solution in Ukraine but said the conditions for a peaceful resolution of the conflict were not in place "at the moment."

"We paid a lot of attention to our Chinese friends' plan," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that: "for now, we don't see any of the conditions that are needed to bring this whole story towards peace."

China has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the conflict while maintaining close ties with strategic ally Russia.

Beijing last week called for peace talks as it released a 12-point paper to end the war in Ukraine, which included respect of all countries' territorial sovereignty. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday thanked Chinese efforts but said that any settlement of the conflict needed to recognize Russia's control over four Ukrainian regions. 

Russia claims to have annexed the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson but never fully controlled them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country needed to work with China, arguing "it seems to me that there is respect for our territorial integrity, security issues" from the Chinese perspective.

Zelensky also said he was convinced that only a country whose territory is under attack can initiate "any peace initiatives."

The publication of the proposal follows accusations from the West that China is considering arming Russia, a claim Beijing has dismissed as false.

Read more about: Ukraine war , China

Read more

plan for peace

China Urges Russia, Ukraine to Hold Talks, Warns Against Using Nuclear Weapons

Western powers quickly rebuffed the proposals while warning against Beijing's closening ties to Moscow.
3 Min read
Seeking peace

China Says Deeply Concerned Over 'Out of Control' Ukraine Conflict

Beijing has pledged to publish a proposal aimed at finding a "political solution" to end the war ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.
2 Min read
'a serious problem'

U.S. Says China Mulling Weapons for Russia in Ukraine War

The comments appeared to be among the clearest warnings yet that China might be poised to expand its support for Russia.
2 Min read
changing aims

Russian Army Chief Says Focus Is Now on Liberation of Donetsk

Russia's army chief said on Thursday that his troops in Ukraine were "focused on completing the liberation" of Donetsk, an eastern Ukrainian region...