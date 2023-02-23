Russian Politician Uses Idiom Literally to Express Incredulity at Putin Speech

A regional deputy in the city of Samara in Russia’s Volga region took what might prove to have been a dangerously light-hearted approach to President Vladimir Putin’s state-of-the-nation address earlier this week, and one that may have left non-Russians wondering what on earth was going on.

A YouTube video posted by Communist Party Duma Deputy Mikhail Abdalkin on Tuesday shows him watching the president’s annual speech to the Federation Council at his desk with cooked noodles hanging from his ears.

For Russians, the implication is clear — the noodles refer to the popular Russian idiom “вешать лапшу на уши” (literally: to hang noodles on one’s ears), which is used to describe an act of deception or when false information is being fed to the listener. By literally hanging noodles from his ears, Abdalkin managed to imply his skepticism of what Putin was saying without actually having to say it and face possible legal consequences.

Abdalkin is a well-known troublemaker on the regional political scene, having pulled pranks such as gifting a penis-shaped bar of soap to one rival and presenting a bucket of feces to another. When he was summoned to his local conscription office during Russia’s recent mobilization drive, many saw it as an attempt to punish the deputy for his reckless behavior.