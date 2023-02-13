New Video Shows Wagner Prison Recruit's Alleged Killing by Sledgehammer

A Wagner Group fighter who deserted in Ukraine was kidnapped and executed by fellow fighters, a Telegram channel with links to the Russian mercenary outfit claimed Monday, sharing video of the alleged killing.

This is the second publicly shared video of a Wagner recruit’s apparent death by sledgehammer in recent months after its leader threatened extrajudicial measures for convicted criminals who flee the battlefield.

Dmitry Yakushchenko, 45, had fled days after signing up for Wagner, which recruited him while he was serving a 19-year prison sentence for murder in annexed Crimea, according to the Grey Zone Telegram channel.

“Today I was on the street of the city of Dnipro when I was hit on the head, lost consciousness and woke up in this facility, where I was told I’d be put on trial,” he is heard saying in the video.

The footage then goes blurry and Yakushchenko is shown being presumably bludgeoned with a sledgehammer three times.

The gruesome video’s authenticity was immediately disputed by independent journalist David Frenkel, who claimed the slow-motion sledgehammer execution may have been staged.

It was not possible to independently verify the footage.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has not yet commented on Yakushchenko’s apparent killing.

Prigozhin was filmed threatening Russian prisoners with execution for deserting in widely circulated recruitment videos last fall.

In November, another video of Wagner fighter and convicted murderer Yevgeny Nuzhin’s sledgehammer killing for deserting in Ukraine was widely circulated on social media.

Prigozhin initially welcomed Nuzhin's killing, saying he deserved a “dog’s death,” but later distanced himself and denied Wagner’s involvement in his murder.

Footage of Yakushcnenko’s brutal execution was published after a CNN interview with two unidentified captured Wagner fighters who recounted commanders shooting other recruits for disobeying orders on the battlefield.

Prigozhin was estimated to have recruited up to 50,000 prisoners into Wagner before abruptly declaring last week that the enlistment campaign was over.