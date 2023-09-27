Wagner Fighters Return to Bakhmut After Prigozhin's Death – CNN

Wagner mercenary fighters have returned to the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, CNN reported Wednesday, citing a Ukrainian serviceman.

Reporters embedded within the Ukrainian military interviewed a drone operator who had spotted the mercenaries back on the Bakhmut battlefield to plug a manpower shortage.

“[Wagner] came back, they swiftly changed their commanders and returned here,” said the serviceman, who was only identified by his call sign “Groove.”

The private military outfit played a key role in the war’s longest and bloodiest battle to seize Bakhmut in May, when its erstwhile leader Yevgeny Prigzhin announced his fighters’ withdrawal.