First Wagner Prison Recruits Pardoned After 6-Month Ukraine Service  

The first inmates recruited from Russian jails by the Wagner mercenary group have completed their six-month service in Ukraine and received their promised pardons from the Russian state, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin told journalists on Thursday.

"They worked off their contract. They worked with honor, with dignity. They were the first ones. Nobody else in this world works as hard as they did," Prigozhin told Russian news agency RIA-Novosti.

Prigozhin said that the two dozen inmates-turned-combatants were simply people who had been unable to find their place in society "by accident or by force of character" and who ended up getting into trouble. Society "gave these people a chance and should be grateful" to them for fighting for Russia's "national interests," he added.

One of the returning Wagner recruits told RIA Novosti that many of the now-pardoned fighters plan to return to Wagner as paid contractors.

The Wagner Group, a shadowy organization that until 2022 was largely focused on supplying mercenaries to conflict zones in Africa and the Middle East, has seen its public profile grow enormously in the past year, largely due to its role supplementing the undersupplied and ill-equipped Russian army in Ukraine.