Russian Officer Who Feared Execution After Troop Desertion Found Dead

A former Russian prisoner who had his jail sentence reduced to allow him to serve in the Russian military in Ukraine has been confirmed dead after claiming to have been threatened with execution, investigative news website The Insider reported, citing prominent prisoners’ rights NGO Gulagu.net.

Victor Sevalnev, who served as the commander of the 7th motorized rifle company of the Luhansk “people’s militia,” told his wife Lilia by phone last month that he was going to be shot after soldiers under his command deserted, Gulagu.net said.

In a recording of the phone call shared with The Insider, Sevalnev told his wife that he would be removed from the hospital where he was recovering from a combat wound for “execution.”

“Today it’s me, tomorrow — another [soldier], and that’s it. We are just material to be slaughtered. The Defense Ministry shoots people,” The Insider quoted him as saying to his wife.

The Defense Ministry told Lilia last Thursday that Sevalnev died on Nov. 25 — five days after the phone call — from shrapnel wounds and a powerful blow to the head and that his body would be sent to Moscow in a zinc coffin, used primarily to spare families seeing the heavily disfigured remains of their loved ones.