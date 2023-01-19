Russia's Wagner Boss Says Fighters Can 'Learn' from Ukraine's Army

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Thursday the group could "learn" from Ukraine's army as battles continue for the key east Ukrainian town of Bakhmut.

"The Ukrainian army is working clearly and harmoniously. We have a lot to learn from them," Prigozhin said in a statement published by his press service.

But he insisted "the settlement of Artemovsk will be captured," using the Russian name for Bakhmut.

For several months, Russia's Armed Forces and Wagner mercenary fighters have been trying to capture the town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Moscow seeks to take control of the whole of Donetsk.

Prigozhin and the Russian military last week made contradicting claims about the seizure of Soledar, a salt-mining town near Bakhmut, sparking rumors of a rift that the Kremlin denied.