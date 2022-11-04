Wagner Mercenary Group Opens Tech Center in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG – The until-recently highly secretive Wagner mercenary organization continued to grow its public profile on Friday as it opened a new headquarters and technology center in Russia’s second city.

The glass-fronted multistory building in St. Petersburg will not only function as administrative hub for the military group, whose public profile has grown as it takes on an increasingly important role in Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine, but be home to an innovation hub that will incubate patriotic start-ups.

“Wagnerites are achieving their goals on the frontline. We will achieve our goals here,” Ruslan Ostashko, a pro-Kremlin blogger and television presenter who was representing Wagner at the opening told The Moscow Times. “Unfortunately, military conflicts have always been the driving force behind technological advancement.”

Another Wagner representative at the opening, Konstantin Dolgov, said the center would be a “think tank, where people, united by one goal, will work on the implementation of certain tasks for the benefit of the Russian Federation.”

The appearance of the center eight months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a sign of how the group’s star has risen during the conflict, which has seen Russia’s regular Armed Forces suffer a series of significant military defeats at the hands of Kyiv’s forces.

“The PMC Wagner Center is a complex of buildings where developers, designers, IT specialists, experimental industry and start-ups can be housed,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner group, said a press release last week.

"If the project shows its success and relevance, we will consider opening more branches."

The new building in the east of St. Petersburg has “Wagner” emblazoned on its revolving glass doors and above the main entrance. While Prigozhin did not appear at the opening Friday, dozens of men wearing military uniform were in attendance.

Despite never being publicly acknowledged by the Kremlin, soldiers for Wagner have been reported in a number of countries in the Middle East and Africa, including in Syria where they fought alongside regular Russian troops.