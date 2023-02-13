Wagner Shows Prison Recruit Alive Following Alleged Sledgehammer Killing Video

A Wagner Group fighter who deserted in Ukraine was kidnapped and executed by fellow fighters, a Telegram channel with links to the Russian mercenary outfit claimed Monday, sharing video of the alleged killing.

This is the second publicly shared video of a Wagner recruit’s apparent death by sledgehammer in recent months after its leader threatened extrajudicial measures for convicted criminals who flee the battlefield.

But a video released later Monday by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s press service showed Yakushchenko alive.

In the video, he expresses gratitude to Wagner for “sparing” him in return for “bringing valuable information from captivity that saved many” Russian fighters’ lives.

“Everyone has the right to fix their mistakes,” he said on camera.

Dmitry Yakushchenko, 45, had fled the battlefield days after signing up for Wagner, which recruited him while he was serving a 19-year prison sentence for murder, according to the Grey Zone Telegram channel.

“Today I was on the street of the city of Dnipro when I was hit on the head, lost consciousness and woke up in this facility, where I was told I’d be put on trial,” he is heard saying in the video.

The footage then goes blurry and Yakushchenko is shown being presumably bludgeoned with a sledgehammer three times.