Makeshift Russian Memorials to Dnipro Victims Enter Third Week

Improvised memorials to the victims of this month’s deadly Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro continue to appear across Russian cities in one of the most sustained public expressions of opposition to the invasion of Ukraine.

At least 50 Russian cities' residents started laying flowers and children’s toys at Ukraine-related monuments in the wake of the Jan. 14 missile strike that killed 46 residents of a nine-story apartment building, including several children.

As of Sunday, Russian media reported that the memorials have stayed up in Moscow and St. Petersburg despite street workers’ efforts to clear them.

Residents of the southern city of Krasnodar and the republic of Tatarstan's capital Kazan have also restored their memorials after they were removed, the activist news website Activatica reported Saturday.

“In the silent war between utility workers and those who sympathize with Ukraine, the latter are winning,” the Mozhem Obyasnit' news channel on Telegram wrote Monday.