Russia Says Strikes Destroy Several Ukrainian Fighter Jets

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday its missile strike on an airfield in central Ukraine has destroyed and damaged seven Ukrainian fighter jets.

“As a result of the Russian army’s strike, five active Su-27 multi-purpose fighters were destroyed and two under repair were damaged,” the military said on Telegram.

Undated aerial footage accompanying its short statement showed an explosion and smoke rising from an airfield.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had struck the Myrhorod airfield in Ukraine’s Poltava region.