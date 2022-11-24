Russia’s Wagner Group Says Sending Blood-Stained Sledgehammer to EU Parliament

The Kremlin-linked leader of the notorious Wagner mercenary group said Wednesday that he sent a sledgehammer to be delivered to the European Parliament in a dark reminder of one fighter’s gruesome killing. Yevgeny Prigozhin’s threatening gesture came as the EU Parliament prepared to condemn Wagner in a non-binding resolution after branding Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism.” Prigozhin’s Concord firm said he had discussed the anticipated EU Parliament vote with Wagner commanders and decided to respond with what he described as a “case of information.” Video emerged later Wednesday showing a Prigozhin associate brandishing a violin case containing a sledgehammer with the inscription “PMC Wagner” on its head and artificial blood stains on its handle.

«Подарок» в скрипичном футляре привез юрист Пригожина Игорь Елисеев из Петербурга и передал ее блогерам, которые якобы должны отправить инструмент в Европу. pic.twitter.com/AeHGOHqSYz — SOTA (@Sota_Vision) November 24, 2022

The weapon is a nod to another video that appeared this month in which a self-described Wagner deserter was bludgeoned to death with a sledgehammer after being recaptured. Prigozhin initially praised the fighter’s apparent killing but later denied Wagner’s involvement, instead blaming U.S. secret services without providing evidence. The sledgehammer was given to a pro-war military blogging outfit that Russian media previously linked to Prigozhin’s so-called “troll farm.” “The information case to be sent to the European Parliament was handed over to a representative of Cyber Front Z,” Concord said in a short social media statement.