Wagner HQ Says Working as Normal Despite Mutiny

The headquarters of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin led a mutiny over the weekend that rattled President Vladimir Putin's rule, said Monday it was working in "normal mode."

The statement from the office came as the fate of Wagner was uncertain after the rebellion and as Russia appeared to take a business-as-usual approach.

"Despite events that have taken place, the center continues to work in normal mode in accordance to the law of the Russian Federation," the office, based in Russia's second city of St. Petersburg, said.

It said Wagner has "worked for the future of Russia" and thanked its supporters.

Wagner's chief Prigozhin has not been seen since Saturday, but the Kremlin said he will be sent to neighboring Belarus after a Minsk-brokered deal to halt his rebellion.

Wagner, whose very existence Moscow denied until its Ukraine offensive, said it had "created opportunities for the (self) realization of talented people from all over the country."