EU Parliament Website Attacked After MEPs Slam Russian 'Terrorism'

The European Parliament website was hit by a cyberattack claimed by pro-Russian hackers on Wednesday, shortly after lawmakers approved a resolution calling Moscow a "state sponsor of terrorism."

"The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility," the parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, tweeted.

"Our IT experts are pushing back against it and protecting our systems. This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: #SlavaUkraini (Glory to Ukraine)," she added.

Spokesperson Jaume Duch said the parliament's website had been targeted by a so-called "DDOS attack" designed to force high levels of outside traffic onto the site's server to disrupt the network.

Another source at the parliament, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the attack was the "most sophisticated in recent history" to target the institution.

The parliament's website went down shortly after EU lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to recognize Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.