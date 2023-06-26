Wagner Mutiny: More Questions Than Answers

The head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin called off his armed mutiny over the weekend, defusing Russia's biggest political crisis in decades.

However, a lot of questions remain.

What will happen to Prigozhin?

Prigozhin's whereabouts remain unknown. He was last seen late Saturday in an SUV leaving the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, where his fighters had seized a military headquarters.

The Kremlin said Prigozhin will be allowed to leave the country for Belarus, and will not be prosecuted.

But experts say it is unclear if Prigozhin will be left in peace.

Military blogger Michael Nacke suggested that Prigozhin planned to set up base with some of his Wagner forces in Belarus and continue his operations in Africa.

However, he said that personal guarantees of Putin and Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, who mediated the conflict, did not mean anything.

"Prigozhin has become an extremely vulnerable target — he can be imprisoned, he can be killed and nothing will happen," Nacke told AFP.

He added that many members of the Wagner group were "disappointed" by the climbdown.

What will happen to Wagner?

Prigozhin attempted a mutiny after President Vladimir Putin said members of his increasingly powerful mercenary outfit must sign contracts with the Defense Ministry.

"They wanted to disband PMC (Private Military Company) Wagner," Prigozhin said in his last audio message when he announced he was aborting his bid to storm Moscow and topple the country's military leadership.

The Kremlin said that members of Prigozhin's outfit who did not take part in the rebellion would still be able to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry, while the mutinous members of Wagner will not face criminal charges given their battlefield successes in eastern Ukraine.

"Wagner might be disbanded in its entirety, or absorbed," wrote Michael Kofman of the Center for Naval Analyses, a U.S.-based think-tank.

"The Russian state had been trying to set up competing organizations and this process is likely to accelerate now."

Tatiana Stanovaya, head of political analysis firm R.Politik, added: "Putin doesn't need Wagner or Prigozhin. He can manage with his own forces."

Consequences for Russia's top commanders?

The modalities of the deal between the Kremlin and Prigozhin remain unclear.

In a sign that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu will keep his post for now, on Monday television broadcast footage of him inspecting Russian troops, in his first public appearance since the mutiny.

"Under pressure from the rebel, Putin will do nothing," said pro-Kremlin political observer Sergei Markov.