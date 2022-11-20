Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Building Ablaze Near Moscow Train Stations

By AFP
Smoke rises over Leningradsky Railway Station in central Moscow. Sergei Savostyanov / TASS

A warehouse caught fire in the center of Moscow near three railway stations linking the Russian capital to several major cities, the Emergency Situations Ministry said Sunday. 

Thick plumes of black smoke rose above the city's skyline in contrast with the snow-covered pavements just next to the Yaroslavsky, Leningradsky and Kazansky train stations, Russian television footage showed. 

These usually busy stations link Moscow to cities such as St. Petersburg in the northwest, Kazan in the east or Vladivostok in the Far East.

The emergency services said they received an alert around 3:00 p.m. local (12:00 p.m. GMT) about a fire in a two-story brick warehouse.

By 2:00 p.m. GMT the fire had engulfed around 2,500 square meters (27,000 square feet).

Three helicopters and 80 people were working to put out the fire, the ministry said on Telegram. 

Russian rail company RZD said the fire "did not threaten passengers and did not affect train movements," according to state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Read more about: Moscow , Accidents

Read more

up in flames

2 Injured in Moscow Business Center Blaze

The blaze was put out after more than 120 people were evacuated.
news

Best weekend getaways from Moscow

Moscow is an amazing city, but let's be honest, sometimes you need a break from all the buzz. What are the best weekend getaways from Moscow? We list our...
MOSCOW PROTESTS

Putin Orders Prosecutor General to Review Moscow Protester's Conviction

Putin has ordered an investigation into whether the sentencing of Konstantin Kotov was lawful.
Moscow

Moscow Set to Swelter With Arrival of 2016’s Hottest Days

Muscovites are set to enjoy scorching summer temperatures until the end of the week, Russia’s Weather Center chief Roman Vilfand announced Monday.The...