Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

7 Killed in Moscow Hotel Fire

Russian Emergency Situations Ministry

Seven people were killed and 11 injured in a large fire that erupted at a hotel in central Moscow overnight, state media reported Wednesday, citing emergency services.

Emergency crews evacuated 200 people from the 16-story building and contained the blaze by midnight, according to the TASS news agency.

The residential building houses dozens of ground-level businesses and the MKM Hotel on the second, third and fourth floors.

The fire is believed to have started on the fifth floor at around 9:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Law enforcement authorities opened a criminal case into safety rules violations, charges which carry a maximum prison sentence of six years.

Officials are considering a range of potential causes, including arson.

According to TASS, eyewitnesses allegedly saw an apartment resident setting items on fire in the hallway.

The deadly fire is the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent years.

Fire safety violations are common in Russia due to corrupt practices of exchanging building permits for bribes.

Read more about: Moscow , Accidents

Read more

major transit point

Warehouse Fire Near Moscow Train Stations Leaves Several Dead

At least five people were killed in a fire at a warehouse in central Moscow near three railway stations linking the Russian capital to major cities, according...
up in flames

2 Injured in Moscow Business Center Blaze

The blaze was put out after more than 120 people were evacuated.
contagious suspicions

Moscow Metro Launches Random Temperature Checks for Coronavirus

The news comes as Moscow reported its first coronavirus infection.
Moscow

Moscow Set to Swelter With Arrival of 2016’s Hottest Days

Muscovites are set to enjoy scorching summer temperatures until the end of the week, Russia’s Weather Center chief Roman Vilfand announced Monday.The...