7 Killed in Moscow Hotel Fire

Seven people were killed and 11 injured in a large fire that erupted at a hotel in central Moscow overnight, state media reported Wednesday, citing emergency services.

Emergency crews evacuated 200 people from the 16-story building and contained the blaze by midnight, according to the TASS news agency.

The residential building houses dozens of ground-level businesses and the MKM Hotel on the second, third and fourth floors.

The fire is believed to have started on the fifth floor at around 9:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Law enforcement authorities opened a criminal case into safety rules violations, charges which carry a maximum prison sentence of six years.

Officials are considering a range of potential causes, including arson.

According to TASS, eyewitnesses allegedly saw an apartment resident setting items on fire in the hallway.

The deadly fire is the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent years.

Fire safety violations are common in Russia due to corrupt practices of exchanging building permits for bribes.