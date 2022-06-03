2 Injured in Moscow Business Center Blaze

Two people were injured after a fire ripped through a 10-story business center in western Moscow on Friday, authorities said.

The blaze was put out after more than 120 people were evacuated, the emergencies ministry said.

Footage showed massive flames and billowing plumes of smoke as firefighters battled the blaze.

"At 12:32 (09:32 GMT) the fire was fully extinguished," the emergencies ministry said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.