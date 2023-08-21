Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

8 Dead After 'Tour' of Moscow Sewer Hit by Rain

By AFP
Updated:
Police services near central Moscow's Zaryadye Park. Moskva News Agency

Updated with revised death toll, end of search operations.

Search operations have been called off after all eight members of a guided tour of Moscow's sewer system were found dead following heavy rain over the weekend, emergency services told state media on Tuesday.

According to the TASS news agency, water levels in the sewer rose quickly following a downpour and the victims were unable to escape to the surface.

The body of a man was later found in the Moskva River, TASS reported, after three others including that of a girl were discovered earlier in the day.

Video shared on social media showed investigators peering down a manhole cover in the capital, while divers searched the Moskva River.

Multiple tour guides offer trips down into the vast tunnels of the capital's sewer system, some of which were constructed during the 19th century.

One urban explorer said there were shelters in the tunnel where people could escape, but that nobody could be found.

"I hoped that maybe I would still be able to find some survivors there. There are two shelter points, but there was no one there," urban explorer Daniil Davydov told the RIA news agency.

Law enforcement officials have launched a criminal investigation into the organizer of the tour, local media said.

Read more about: Accidents , Moscow

Read more

deadly blaze

7 Killed in Moscow Hotel Fire

Seven people were killed and 11 injured in a large fire that erupted at a hotel in central Moscow overnight, state media reported Wednesday, citing emergency...
1 Min read
major transit point

Warehouse Fire Near Moscow Train Stations Leaves Several Dead

At least five people were killed in a fire at a warehouse in central Moscow near three railway stations linking the Russian capital to major cities, according...
up in flames

2 Injured in Moscow Business Center Blaze

The blaze was put out after more than 120 people were evacuated.
LOCKDOWN MAYHEM

Traffic Jams, Large Queues Mark First Day of Moscow’s Coronavirus Travel Passes

Passes are required for all trips by public and personal transport and residents face steep fines for violations.