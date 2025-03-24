Fire Engulfs Elite Penthouse in Central Moscow

The fire erupted during finishing work on the top floor and spread across 150 square meters (1,600 square feet), the Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Moskva reported , citing emergency sources.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said it received a call about a fire at the six-story building — still under construction — around 1:00 p.m. Moscow time. Authorities dispatched 70 firefighters, who contained the blaze within an hour and fully extinguished it soon after.

The blaze occurred at the Roma Rossa residential complex, designed and furnished by award-winning Italian architect Piero Lissoni, according to media reports .

A large fire broke out Monday at a luxury penthouse in central Moscow’s Khamovniki district, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky.

