Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Fire Engulfs Elite Penthouse in Central Moscow

@moscowproc

A large fire broke out Monday at a luxury penthouse in central Moscow’s Khamovniki district, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky.

The blaze occurred at the Roma Rossa residential complex, designed and furnished by award-winning Italian architect Piero Lissoni, according to media reports.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said it received a call about a fire at the six-story building — still under construction — around 1:00 p.m. Moscow time. Authorities dispatched 70 firefighters, who contained the blaze within an hour and fully extinguished it soon after.

The fire erupted during finishing work on the top floor and spread across 150 square meters (1,600 square feet), the Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Moskva reported, citing emergency sources.

Read more about: Moscow , Accidents

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

8 Dead After 'Tour' of Moscow Sewer Hit by Rain

According to state media, water levels in the sewer rose quickly following a downpour and the victims were unable to escape to the surface.
1 Min read

7 Killed in Moscow Hotel Fire

Seven people were killed and 11 injured in a large fire that erupted at a hotel in central Moscow overnight, state media reported Wednesday, citing emergency...
1 Min read

Warehouse Fire Near Moscow Train Stations Leaves Several Dead

At least five people were killed in a fire at a warehouse in central Moscow near three railway stations linking the Russian capital to major cities, according...

2 Injured in Moscow Business Center Blaze

The blaze was put out after more than 120 people were evacuated.