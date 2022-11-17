Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

'Horrific' Scale of Torture in Kherson Seen After Russia Retreat: Official

By AFP
Updated:
Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, talks during an interview with the Associated Press in Kyiv, Ukraine, TASS

The scale of torture that has been discovered in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson taken back from Russian troops this month is "horrific", a Ukrainian ombudsman said on Thursday.

"I have not seen a scale like this before," Dmytro Lubynets said. "The scale is just horrific."

Since the Russian army retreated last week following eight months of occupation, chilling accounts have started to emerge of abuse, mistreatment and torture in Kherson.

Lubynets said the authorities had found "torture chambers" where he said dozens of people had been tortured.

He said Ukrainians were electrocuted and beaten with metal pipes.

"After that they were killed," he said, adding that he had spoken to a man who had been kept in such a place for 45 days.

"During this time, he saw dozens of people being tortured," Lubynets added.

He said Ukrainians expected to find more such places. 

"Because this is the system. The system built by the Russian Federation," he added. 

AFP has spoken to a Kherson resident who says he spent weeks in detention where he has been beaten and electrocuted by Russian and pro-Russian forces.

Read more

a new passport

Russians Who Fled Ukraine War Seek Armenian Citizenship as Conflict Drags On

YEREVAN, Armenia — A growing number of Russians who fled abroad because of the Ukraine war are seeking Armenian citizenship as the fighting drags...
Ruling breakdown

Explainer: What Does the Verdict on the Downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 Mean?

A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men and acquitted one other for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, which killed...
Life sentences

Dutch Court Sentences Three MH17 Suspects to Life Imprisonment in Absentia

A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men and acquitted one for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, which killed all...
energy crisis

Civilians Suffering as a 'Consequence' of Kyiv's Refusal to Negotiate – Kremlin

The Kremlin said Thursday that the reason civilians were suffering from blackouts in Ukraine was Kyiv's refusal to negotiate with Moscow and not missile...