U.S. Downgrades Russia from ‘Market Economy’ Status

The United States has stripped Russia of its classification as a “market economy” and downgraded it to a non-market country, the Commerce Department was quoted as saying Thursday.

The move, based on findings of “extensive” government involvement in the Russian economy, could raise tariffs for Russian imports, which are already limited by sanctions and trade restrictions triggered by the invasion of Ukraine.

The $12.5 billion in Russian goods imported by the U.S. in January-September is almost half of the amount it imported in January-September 2021, The Wall Street Journal said, citing the Commerce Department.

Washington now has “the ability to apply the full force of the U.S. anti-dumping law to address the market distortions caused by increasing interference from the Russian government in their economy,” the department said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

U.S. authorities launched a review into Russia’s status in 2021 triggered by complaints that Russian fertilizers are sold in the U.S. at “less than fair value.”