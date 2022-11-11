Russia Says Completed Withdrawal from Ukraine's Kherson

Russia said Friday it had completed its withdrawal of forces from the southern city of Kherson, two days after Moscow said it had made the "difficult decision" to pull back amid Ukrainian advances.

"Today at 5 o'clock in the morning Moscow time, the transfer of Russian troops to the left bank of the Dnipro River was completed," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

“There was no loss of personnel, weapons and military equipment,” the ministry said, adding civilians “were assisted in the evacuation.”

Following the withdrawal, the Kremlin said that the city of Kherson was still part of Russia, as Moscow claimed to have annexed the Kherson region in September.

"This is a subject of the Russian Federation. There are no changes in this and there cannot be changed," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.