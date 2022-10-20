Monument to Victims of Stalin's Famine Removed in Mariupol

The Moscow-installed authorities of the port city of Mariupol, which fell to Russian forces after a devastating siege earlier in the year, took down a monument to Ukrainian victims of Stalin's famine on Wednesday.

Kyiv has been calling the 1930s man-made hunger under Josef Stalin a "genocide," while Moscow has been downplaying it as an episode of famine all over the Soviet Union.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency published a video of a truck uprooting the monument in Mariupol.

"We are not taking out a memorial, we are getting rid of a symbol of the political disinformation of the population, particularly of our youth," local youth organization spokeswoman Evgenya Krotova told RIA Novosti.

Local university professor Olga Shmatshkova said it was best not to "remind people over and over about the scariest (times)."

"Let's make our motherland cleaner and more beautiful, we will still keep the memories of our problems in our souls," she told RIA Novosti.