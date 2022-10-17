Support The Moscow Times!
Russian 'Kamikaze Drones' Strike Kyiv: Ukraine

By Emmanuel Peuchot for AFP
A man falls is seen on the ground after a blast following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022. Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

Russian-launched "kamikaze drones" attacked Kyiv early Monday, the Ukrainian presidency said, describing the strikes as an act of desperation nearly eight months into a war that has claimed thousands of lives.

Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv shortly before the first explosion at around 6:35 a.m., followed by sirens across most of the country.

"The capital was attacked by kamikaze drones," the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media.

"The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation," he added.

"We need more air defense systems and as soon as possible. More weapons to defend the sky and destroy the enemy."

The attacks come exactly a week after Russia unleashed a massive wave of missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital and cities across the country.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said the drone attack had caused a fire and damaged several buildings in the central Shevchenkivsky district and warned residents to take shelter.

"Fire departments are working. Several residential buildings were damaged. Medics are on the spot," he said on Telegram.

"We are clarifying the information about the casualties."

The mayor also posted a picture of what he said was the charred wreckage of one of the kamikaze drones, loitering munitions that can hover while waiting for a target to appear.

