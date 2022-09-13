Armenia Seeks Russia’s Aid in Deadly Azerbaijan Border Clashes

Armenia sought Russian military assistance Tuesday over deadly border clashes with Azerbaijan as Moscow’s forces remain embroiled in the Kremlin's own war in Ukraine.

Russia expressed "extreme concern" after Armenia and Azerbaijan blamed each other for exchanges of fire around the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region that began at about midnight local time. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the clashes have killed at least 49 people.

Yerevan later accused Baku of "trying to advance" inside Armenian territory.

"The enemy continues to use artillery, mortars, drones and large-caliber rifles in the directions of Vardenis, Sotk, Artanish, Ishkhanasar, Goris and Kapan, targeting both military and civilian infrastructures," the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone and agreed on "joint steps to stabilize the situation," the defense ministry in Yerevan said.

Armenia’s security council, led by the Caucasus republic’s prime minister and president, gathered to invoke a mutual assistance and cooperation treaty with Russia, which spells out joint defense and military assistance in case of aggression toward signatories, the Armenian government said in a statement.

“It was decided to officially appeal to the Russian Federation in order to use the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance,” the statement reads.

The statement adds that Armenia will also turn to the Moscow-led security bloc of six former Soviet republics, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), as well as the UN Security Council for assistance.

Russia’s state-run TASS news agency reported early Tuesday that Armenia has already submitted the formal appeals.