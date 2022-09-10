Kyiv Claims 'Astonishing' Advances in East Ukraine

Kyiv said Saturday its forces were making lightning gains in the east of the country in a shock counteroffensive to recapture territory that fell to Russia shortly after Moscow's February invasion.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meanwhile arrived in the Ukrainian capital for a surprise visit, which she said was to demonstrate Berlin's support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

"Ukrainian troops are advancing in eastern Ukraine, liberating more cities and villages. Their courage coupled with Western military support brings astonishing results," UKrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement on social media.

"It's crucial to keep sending arms to Ukraine. Defeating Russia on the battlefield means winning peace in Ukraine," he added.

His assessment of the pace of the Ukrainian gains came after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced late Friday that his troops had retaken some 30 towns and villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region as part of the sweep.

Ukraine's push appears to have caught Russian troops largely off guard.

Moscow made the surprise announcement Friday it was dispatching reinforcements to Kharkiv, with images on state media showing tanks and artillery and support vehicles moving in columns on dirt roads.

The largest city so far to fall into Ukrainian hands again is Balakliya with an estimated pre-war population of about 26,000.

Ukrainian forces said on Saturday they had entered the town of Kupiansk in east Ukraine, a key supply hub that had been held by invading Russian forces for several months.

Ukrainian special forces published images on social media, which they said showed their officers "in Kupiansk, which was and will always be Ukrainian."

A regional official separately posted an image of Ukrainian soldiers in the east Ukrainian town of around 27,000 people and wrote that "Kupiansk is Ukraine."

The capture of urban hubs like Kupiansk and, further south, Izium would be a significant blow to Russia's ability to effectively supply positions on the eastern frontline.

In one village captured by the advancing Ukrainians, electric pylons were toppled and cables strewn lay across the ground and houses were gutted, AFP journalists reported.