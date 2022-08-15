Explainer: What’s the Risk of Disaster at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant?

Military activity near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine has caused increasing concern in recent days as cases of shelling rise and experts warn that the risks of a serious nuclear incident are very real.

“Any attack to nuclear plants is… suicidal,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week, as he called for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to be given access to the site.

Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame over strikes.

Ukrainian officials said last week 14 people were killed in one attack near the plant that damaged a pumping station and radiation sensors. Russia has accused Kyiv of “nuclear terrorism.”

Why is the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant important?

Located on the Dnipro river, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest nuclear complex of its kind in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world.

The facility has been under the control of Russian forces since they seized it in March, but it is still operated by technicians from Ukraine’s state nuclear company Energoatom.

Energoatom said last week that Russian forces were preparing to connect the plant to Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, and were damaging the plant by reorienting its electricity production. Located about 200 kilometers from the Crimean peninsula, the plant has six of Ukraine’s 15 reactors and is able to supply power to 4 million homes.

What is the situation at the moment?

While the plant has six reactors, only two are currently operating, Ukraine’s Energoatom said earlier this month. The IAEA said it has not been able to visit the plant since before the war began, but confirmed two reactors are currently connected to the grid.

Ukraine has said that three power lines at the facility were damaged and that “the plant is operating with only one production line, which is an extremely dangerous way of working.”

Russia has been accused of deploying 500 soldiers and positioning rocket launchers in the area — using the nuclear plant as a shield. Recent footage published by investigative journalists apparently shows military vehicles being driven inside the complex.

Moscow-installed officials in the Zaporizhzhia region have repeatedly said that Ukrainian forces are responsible for the strikes on the plant.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the pro-Russian regional administration, said Friday that the plant has had to reduce production and that it might be mothballed if shelling continues.

The same day, Rogov said a Ukrainian rocket landed 10 meters from the nuclear waste storage, but that the plant had not sustained any critical damage.

On Monday, the Russian-installed authorities proposed a ceasefire in the surrounding area.