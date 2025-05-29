No Sign of Russian Preparations to Restart Zaporizhzhia, IAEA Official Says

There is no sign Russia is preparing to restart the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, an official from the UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday, after Ukraine complained about reports Russia was preparing to connect it to its grid.

Zaporizhzhia, which is held by Russia, is Europe's biggest nuclear power plant.

Its six reactors are shut down as war rages around it. The International Atomic Energy Agency has called for a ceasefire, after which measures to improve the water and external power supplies needed to cool nuclear fuel could be taken.

"Our teams continue to confirm there is no indication at the moment that there will be any active preparations for a restart of the plant now," the IAEA official said on condition of anonymity.

A Ukrainian official said on Wednesday his country had protested to the IAEA about reports that Russia is building power lines to connect the Zaporizhzhia plant to its own grid.