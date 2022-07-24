Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia FM Reassures Egypt on Grain Deliveries

By AFP
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry give a joint press conference following their meeting. Russian Foreign Ministry / TASS

Russia's top diplomat reassured Egyptian leaders Sunday that their orders for Russian grain would be met as he began a tour of African countries dependent on imports for their food supply.

"We confirmed the commitment of Russian exporters of cereal products to meet their orders in full," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference after talks with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry.

"President Vladimir Putin stressed this during a recent telephone call with Egyptian President (Abdel Fattah) al-Sisi."

Lavrov's visit comes hot on the heels of a landmark deal Russia and Ukraine signed on Friday with the United Nations and Turkey aimed at relieving a global food crisis caused by blocked Black Sea grain deliveries.

Between 20 million and 25 million tons of grain has been blocked in Ukrainian ports since Russian troops invaded in February, as Ukraine has laid naval mines to prevent an amphibious invasion of its coast.

The deal provides for the creation of safe corridors for grain exports from three Ukrainian ports and also seeks to facilitate Russian grain exports by removing them from the scope of Western sanctions.

"The (UN) secretary general (Antonio Guterres) took responsibility for lifting these illicit restrictions, imposed by the United States and the European Union against (Russian) financial and supply chains," Lavrov said.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the two countries accounted for 85% of Egypt's wheat imports.

After Egypt, Russia's top diplomat is to visit Uganda, Ethiopia and Congo.

Read more about: Lavrov , Egypt , Ukraine war

Read more

shifting objectives

Russia’s Goals in Ukraine No Longer Solely Focused on the East – Lavrov

“If Western countries supply long-range weapons to Ukraine, [these goals] will move even further.”
unanswered questions

Lavrov Faces Impromptu Exchange with Ukrainian Journalist in Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in Ankara Wednesday to discuss Ukrainian grain exports.
Shifting deadline

Russia Not Seeking to End Ukraine War by May 9 – Foreign Minister

Russia’s Victory Day will come against the backdrop of Moscow’s bloody military campaign in Ukraine.
Doomsday scenario

Russia's Lavrov Warns of 'Real' Danger of World War III

Given the current tensions, Lavrov said the danger of a World War III was "real."

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.